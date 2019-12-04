UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast 04 Dec 2019

Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper parts while dry in central and southern parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper parts while dry in central and southern parts of the country on Thursday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded today at Astore -09C, Skardu -08C, Gupis-07C, Gilgit, Hunza-05C, Bagrote, Kalam -04, Kalat, Parachinar -03C, Lower Dir and Rawalakot -02C.

According to synoptic situation, dry Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

