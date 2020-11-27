UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 23 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively, on Friday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

28 minutes ago

US Air Force Testing New Software Platform to Tap ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt failed to enforce the Corona SOPs: Imra ..

1 minute ago

Pindi Bhattian toll plaza set up before PTI came t ..

6 minutes ago

North Korea Builds 2,300 Houses for Residents of T ..

6 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.