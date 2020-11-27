Cold, dry weather forecast

The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 23 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively, on Friday.