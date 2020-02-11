Cold, dry weather forecast 11 Feb 2020

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the province.

While light rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Attock and Murree in evening on Tuesday, Met office said.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 22 and 9 degrees centigrade,respectively while humidity was recorded 65 per cent.