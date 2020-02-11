UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast 11 Feb 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:43 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast 11 Feb 2020

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the province.

While light rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Attock and Murree in evening on Tuesday, Met office said.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 22 and 9 degrees centigrade,respectively while humidity was recorded 65 per cent.

Related Topics

Weather Murree Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Attock

Recent Stories

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

10 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

31 minutes ago

PTI’s govt is taking Rs 25 billion loan every da ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.