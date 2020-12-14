UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Joharabad, Jhang, T.

T Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Nur Pur Thal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 14 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Khanewal Narowal

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana's dream of power not to come true: Gandapu ..

6 minutes ago

190 cops from Khyber, Hassan Khel complete trainin ..

6 minutes ago

'State land worth Rs 20.43 bln retrieved during th ..

6 minutes ago

Efforts underway for making issuance of driving li ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.