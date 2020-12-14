Cold, dry weather forecast

The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Joharabad, Jhang, T.

T Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Nur Pur Thal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 14 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.