Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:02 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recordedat -8.5 degree centigrade, -12.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -11.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recordedat -8.5 degree centigrade, -12.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -11.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.

