Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, dense fog is likely to prevail in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Multan, Gujranwala, Okara, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as15 and 4 degrees centigrade respectively on Thursday.