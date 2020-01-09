UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the Punjab capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the Punjab capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan and Sargodha Divisions during night and morning hours.

Weather remained cold and dry in the province during the past 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

On Thursday, minimum temperature in the city was recorded four degrees celsius.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Punjab Sargodha Gujranwala

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

46 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

46 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

1 hour ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

2 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

1 hour ago

Govt striving to ensure maximum facilities to peop ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.