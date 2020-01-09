Cold, dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the Punjab capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan and Sargodha Divisions during night and morning hours.

Weather remained cold and dry in the province during the past 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

On Thursday, minimum temperature in the city was recorded four degrees celsius.