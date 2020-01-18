Cold, dry weather forecast

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 18.2 degree centigrade and 5.8 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.