Cold, dry weather forecast across the country l

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Saturday said that mainly cold and dry weather are expected across the country and a partly cloudy, cold weather in the capital during next 24 hours

According to a MET office report, dense fog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh and continental air are also prevailing over most parts of the country.

Light rain and snowfall are also expected in hilly areas of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in Kashmir, Muzaffarabad (City 09, AP 05), Garhidupatta, Rawalakot 04 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 02 and Dir 01 (mm) .

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 02 and Astore 01.

Minimum temperature's was recorded in (C): Kalat, Ziarat Leh -12C, Gupis -11C, Quetta -10C, Kalam, Bagrote -09C, Astore, Hunza, Dalbandin, Pishin -08C, Mastung, Malam Jabba, Skardu and Parachinar -07C.

