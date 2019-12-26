UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast, Dense Fog Likely To Prevail 26 Dec 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad ( NWFC) has forecast cold and dry weather on Friday in the country while very cold in upper areas.

According to the NWFC Islamabad, dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

On Thursday lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Skardu -18C, Astore -12C, Gupis -09C, Bagrote -08C, Kalat, Kalam -07C, Hunza, Gilgit -06C, Parachinar -05C, Quetta -04C, Dir and Rawlakot -03C.

