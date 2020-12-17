UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balcohistan

Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:31 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balcohistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at minus 8.4 degree centigrade, minus13 degree centigrade in Ziarat and minus 9.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

