Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan 01 Feb 2020

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:35 PM

The Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the minimum temperatures recorded in Quetta -3 degree, Kalat -6 and Ziarat -9.2.

