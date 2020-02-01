Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan 01 Feb 2020
The Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours
On Saturday, the minimum temperatures recorded in Quetta -3 degree, Kalat -6 and Ziarat -9.2.