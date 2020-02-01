Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan 01 Feb 2020

The Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the minimum temperatures recorded in Quetta -3 degree, Kalat -6 and Ziarat -9.2.