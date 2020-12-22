Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the areas of the province during next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 3.5 degree centigrade,-5.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -4.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.