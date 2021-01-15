Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office Friday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of Balochistan while very cold along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Met Office Friday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of Balochistan while very cold along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -7.5 degree centigrade, in Ziarat -6.3 degree centigrade and in Kalat -6.5 degree centigrade on Friday.