Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:22 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 1.0 degree centigrade - 4.3 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

