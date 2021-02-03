UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0. 0 degree centigrade -6.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, cloudy to rainy weather is expected in Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan district and its adjoining areas with light snowfall over hills during night. While cloudy weather is predicted for Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Loralai, Duki, Mastung, Harnai, Kohlu and Qilla Abdullah districts. Cold & dry weather forecast in rest parts of the province, despite gusty winds may occur in central, northern & western districts including Panjgur, Turbat and costal areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Zhob Turbat Barkhan Harnai Kohlu Pishin Loralai Mastung Ziarat Panjgur May

Recent Stories

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

15 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

15 minutes ago

Arain Association organizes rally to express solid ..

3 minutes ago

Over 10 Syrian Soldiers Killed in IS Attack - Sour ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of su ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore police conducted 461 search operations in J ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.