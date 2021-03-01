UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:36 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.5 degree centigrade and -07.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday. However, Dalbandin and Nukundi received rain.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Dalbandin Ziarat

Recent Stories

Police Arrest Ex-President of Barcelona FC After R ..

2 minutes ago

United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes in sig ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic police inspects under construction road in ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Rapporteur Says Russia Likely Responsib ..

2 minutes ago

Additional IG Police directs strict action against ..

5 minutes ago

ITP issues 21,948 challan tickets during last week ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.