Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:34 PM
The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.5 degrees centigrade and -03.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.