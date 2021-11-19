Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.5 degrees centigrade and -03.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

