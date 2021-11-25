UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.0 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order reg ..

Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order regarding formation of FWO

17 seconds ago
 VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting inves ..

VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting investors

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan, South Africa sign agreement for establis ..

Pakistan, South Africa sign agreement for establishment of joint commission

20 seconds ago
 Promoting trade with African countries, govt top p ..

Promoting trade with African countries, govt top priority: Abdul Razak Dawood

23 seconds ago
 People without vaccination card not allow to enter ..

People without vaccination card not allow to enter in government offices, public ..

3 minutes ago
 Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.