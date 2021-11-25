Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.0 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat during last 24 hours.