UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 02.

5 degrees centigrade and -1.5 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday,However, rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over the hills) is expected in Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Mastung and Ziarat districts during evening/night during next 48 hours.

