Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:14 AM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 02.5 degrees centigrade and -4.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday,

