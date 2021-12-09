UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:36 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 03.0 degrees centigrade and -8.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Retur ..

Beijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 ..

8 minutes ago
 Macron suggests EU measure to combat imports from ..

Macron suggests EU measure to combat imports from deforested areas

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders probe into unlawful transfer of Rs. ..

AJK PM orders probe into unlawful transfer of Rs. 50 million Development funds d ..

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urges writers to pur ..

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urges writers to purge society from intolerance, s ..

10 minutes ago
 Poor soil, water putting food security at risk: FA ..

Poor soil, water putting food security at risk: FAO

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to come out of all crisis under leadershi ..

Pakistan to come out of all crisis under leadership of Imran Khan: Arbab Rahim

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.