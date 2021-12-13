UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 03.5 degrees centigrade and -7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Biden to Visit Tornado-Hit Kentucky on Wednesday - ..

Biden to Visit Tornado-Hit Kentucky on Wednesday - White House

39 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Praises Russia's Contribution to UN C ..

UK's Johnson Praises Russia's Contribution to UN Climate Conference - Kremlin

40 seconds ago
 India's Rohit out of South Africa Tests due to inj ..

India's Rohit out of South Africa Tests due to injury

42 seconds ago
 EU Border Guard Agency Extends Cooperation With Mo ..

EU Border Guard Agency Extends Cooperation With Moldova for Three Years

43 seconds ago
 UN Human Rights Council Says to Hold Special Sessi ..

UN Human Rights Council Says to Hold Special Session on Ethiopia on Friday

4 minutes ago
 Tensions on Ukraine's Borders to Be Discussed at E ..

Tensions on Ukraine's Borders to Be Discussed at EU Summit on December 16 - Borr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.