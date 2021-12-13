Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 03.5 degrees centigrade and -7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.