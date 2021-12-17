Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The local Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather to be prevailed in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather to be prevailed in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 07.5 degrees centigrade and -12 degrees centigrade in Kalat and Ziarat on Friday.