Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:52 PM

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.0 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

