Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cloudy to rainy weather prevailed in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.

5 degrees centigrade and -0.4 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts of the province with chances of rain in Gawadar, Kech, Makran Lasbella, Awaran, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts and it's surroundings.

However, rainfall occurred in Lasbella, Khuzdar and Uthal districts.