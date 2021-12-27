UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy to rainy weather prevailed in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cloudy to rainy weather prevailed in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.

5 degrees centigrade and -0.4 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts of the province with chances of rain in Gawadar, Kech, Makran Lasbella, Awaran, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts and it's surroundings.

However, rainfall occurred in Lasbella, Khuzdar and Uthal districts.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Khuzdar Awaran Panjgur Uthal

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with U ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders divisional plan for promotion ..

Commissioner orders divisional plan for promotion of tourism:

46 seconds ago
 Rain frustrates Indian batsmen, Olivier's absence ..

Rain frustrates Indian batsmen, Olivier's absence clarified

48 seconds ago
 US scientist E.O. Wilson dead at 92: foundation

US scientist E.O. Wilson dead at 92: foundation

49 seconds ago
 Senate passes resolution for promotion of EVs unan ..

Senate passes resolution for promotion of EVs unanimously

50 seconds ago
 China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.