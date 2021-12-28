UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy and rainy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather to prevail in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cloudy and rainy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather to prevail in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.

5 degrees centigrade and -0.4 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts of the province with chances of rain in Gwadar, Kech, Makran Lasbella, Awaran, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts and it's surroundings. However, rainfall occurred in Lasbella, Jiwani, Uthal, Kalat and Omara district.

