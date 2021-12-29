Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -6.

0 degrees centigrade and -7.4 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, isolated light rainy may occurs in Chaghi, Washuk and Turbat district and its surroundings.