UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 09:25 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -6.

0 degrees centigrade and -7.4 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, isolated light rainy may occurs in Chaghi, Washuk and Turbat district and its surroundings.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Turbat Kalat May

Recent Stories

PML-N utterly unfamiliar with national integrity: ..

PML-N utterly unfamiliar with national integrity: Shafqat

5 minutes ago
 Rosstat Estimates Russia's Inflation at 8.39% in 2 ..

Rosstat Estimates Russia's Inflation at 8.39% in 2021, Highest Since 2015

5 minutes ago
 US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Boo ..

US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds ..

5 minutes ago
 Mepco upgrades 169 transformers

Mepco upgrades 169 transformers

5 minutes ago
 Freight train service from Azakhel to Istanbul beg ..

Freight train service from Azakhel to Istanbul begins

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Completely Abolishes Death Penalty

Kazakhstan Completely Abolishes Death Penalty

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.