Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.5 degrees centigrade and -10.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.