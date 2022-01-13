Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.5 degrees centigrade and -9.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.