UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.0 degrees centigrade, -6.

8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday and very cold in central and hilly areas of the province. However, light rain and snow is expected at some places in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob and adjoining areas during the evening and night.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Zhob Chaman Pishin Ziarat

Recent Stories

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in ..

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in real sense: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 31 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hos ..

31 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola 15 J ..

Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola 15 Jan 2022

2 minutes ago
 Over 200 Olympic personnel to arrive in Beijing fr ..

Over 200 Olympic personnel to arrive in Beijing from abroad this weekend

2 minutes ago
 Govt sets up Ehsas Dastarkhwan to distribute free ..

Govt sets up Ehsas Dastarkhwan to distribute free meals

5 minutes ago
 KPFSA crackdown on Mafia in DI Khan

KPFSA crackdown on Mafia in DI Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.