Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.0 degrees centigrade, -6.

8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday and very cold in central and hilly areas of the province. However, light rain and snow is expected at some places in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob and adjoining areas during the evening and night.