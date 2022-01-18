Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.5 degrees centigrade and -0.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

While, rain received in Quetta, Chaghi, Zairat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and Pishin districts.

However, light rain/snow is expected at some places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakel, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Duki, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Ziarat, Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi and its surrounding areas. .