UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 4.5 degrees centigrade and -0.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

While, rain received in Quetta, Chaghi, Zairat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and Pishin districts.

However, light rain/snow is expected at some places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakel, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Duki, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Ziarat, Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi and its surrounding areas. .

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Zhob Kalat Kharan Pishin Mastung Nushki Ziarat

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 15 more positive for coronavir ..

Balochistan reports 15 more positive for coronavirus

23 seconds ago
 UK Intelligence Knew About US Synagogue Attacker M ..

UK Intelligence Knew About US Synagogue Attacker Malik Akram - Reports

25 seconds ago
 UN Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Help Lessen T ..

UN Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Help Lessen Tensions Around Ukraine - Spoke ..

26 seconds ago
 Three policemen injured in Peshawar hand grenade a ..

Three policemen injured in Peshawar hand grenade attack

30 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI se ..

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI series

4 minutes ago
 Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West res ..

Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West responds to demands

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.