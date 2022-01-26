UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours while very cold and dry weather expected in hilly areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours while very cold and dry weather expected in hilly areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 4.5 degrees centigrade and - 10.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Min ..

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

1 minute ago
 Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Resto ..

Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Restoring Vision in Monkey - Univer ..

1 minute ago
 Stoltenberg to Speak at 18:00 GMT Amid Reports of ..

Stoltenberg to Speak at 18:00 GMT Amid Reports of Delivery of Written Response t ..

1 minute ago
 Six injured in head-on collision between two vans

Six injured in head-on collision between two vans

1 minute ago
 Hodgson confident of pulling off another great esc ..

Hodgson confident of pulling off another great escape at Watford

1 minute ago
 US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security ..

US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security Proposals - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>