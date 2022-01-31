UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 10:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -3.6 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

