Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan, while light rain with snow and wind predicated for some part of province including Sherani, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta districts during next 24 hours.

Gusty and dusty winds also expected in coastal areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade and - 0.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.