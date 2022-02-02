UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan, while light rain with snow and wind predicated for some part of province including Sherani, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta districts during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan, while light rain with snow and wind predicated for some part of province including Sherani, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta districts during next 24 hours.

Gusty and dusty winds also expected in coastal areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade and - 0.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Zhob Pishin Mastung Ziarat

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Moving Extra 2,000 Troops From US to ..

Pentagon Says Moving Extra 2,000 Troops From US to Europe in Next Few Days

13 minutes ago
 PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Di ..

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Dividends on EuRoPol Gaz's Profi ..

14 minutes ago
 Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But En ..

Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But Ensure Defense of NATO Allies - ..

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

14 minutes ago
 Bilal bags three, Abubakar two titles in National ..

Bilal bags three, Abubakar two titles in National Junior Tennis

14 minutes ago
 US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invad ..

US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invade' Ukraine - Pentagon

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>