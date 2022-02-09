UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.0 degrees centigrade and - 6.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

