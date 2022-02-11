UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.0 degrees centigrade and - 7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoi ..

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoigu

23 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in mai ..

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in main final

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on defe ..

Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from next month: ..

23 minutes ago
 WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actio ..

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Ministe ..

25 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Ga ..

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>