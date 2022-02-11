Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.0 degrees centigrade and - 7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.