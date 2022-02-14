UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.5 degrees centigrade and - 1.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, isolated light rain predicted for Kharan, Panjgur, Kech districts and coastal areas of the province.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Kharan Ziarat Panjgur

Recent Stories

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition a ..

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition announces winners, publishes ph ..

24 minutes ago
 US Backs Efforts to Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims R ..

US Backs Efforts to Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims Russia Leaving Donbas Would Be ..

56 seconds ago
 Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: S ..

Creativity, innovation are Sharjah’s approach: Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi

25 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for joint cooperation to address se ..

Prime Minister for joint cooperation to address security issues along Pak-Iran b ..

57 seconds ago
 SSA honours athletes, officials, coaches for good ..

SSA honours athletes, officials, coaches for good performance

59 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation ..

Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation discuss bilateral cooperation ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>