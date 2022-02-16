UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 1.5 degrees centigrade and - 7.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

56 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet With UN Special Envoy for Syria on ..

Lavrov to Meet With UN Special Envoy for Syria on February 23 - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Khanpur Canal De-silting: WASA, RCB, CCB urge citi ..

Khanpur Canal De-silting: WASA, RCB, CCB urge citizens to use water judiciously

1 minute ago
 China Hopes US Stops Spreading Disinformation on U ..

China Hopes US Stops Spreading Disinformation on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 LGH doctors make successful thyroid operation thro ..

LGH doctors make successful thyroid operation through modern technology

1 minute ago
 Speaker KP Assembly meets Governor Sindh

Speaker KP Assembly meets Governor Sindh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>