Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 1.5 degrees centigrade and - 8.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

