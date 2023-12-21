Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province while isolated light rain, drizzle might occur during late night hours in some areas including Lasbella, Khaudar, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Mastung, Quetta Ziarat and surroundings areas during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Met Office has forecast cold weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province while isolated light rain, drizzle might occur during late night hours in some areas including Lasbella, Khaudar, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Mastung, Quetta Ziarat and surroundings areas during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree centigrade and - 2.6 degree centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Bolan Dera Bugti Mastung Ziarat

Recent Stories

Crude prices drop after Angola quits OPEC

Crude prices drop after Angola quits OPEC

6 minutes ago
 The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal ..

The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates 9th ..

6 minutes ago
 PPP will emerge winning party of the country in ge ..

PPP will emerge winning party of the country in general election: Sharjeel Memon

6 minutes ago
 Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams- ..

Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams-2023 to begin on Jan 15, 2024

6 minutes ago
 Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people ..

Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people's peaceful protest: Ministers

7 minutes ago
 Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling ..

Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling in east Ukraine

9 minutes ago
DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of electi ..

DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of election’s preparations

9 minutes ago
 CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

16 minutes ago
 Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance o ..

Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance of child immunization

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

9 minutes ago
 Azad condoles Amir of Kuwait’s demise

Azad condoles Amir of Kuwait’s demise

9 minutes ago
 SECMC pays Rs12 bn royalty to Sindh govt since its ..

SECMC pays Rs12 bn royalty to Sindh govt since its inception: CM told

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather