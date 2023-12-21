Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province while isolated light rain, drizzle might occur during late night hours in some areas including Lasbella, Khaudar, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Mastung, Quetta Ziarat and surroundings areas during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Met Office has forecast cold weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province while isolated light rain, drizzle might occur during late night hours in some areas including Lasbella, Khaudar, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Mastung, Quetta Ziarat and surroundings areas during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree centigrade and - 2.6 degree centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.