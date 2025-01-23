Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold, dry weather for Balochistan, whereas, gust wind would prevail in central, western and southwestern district during next 26 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Met Office has forecast cold, dry weather for Balochistan, whereas, gust wind would prevail in central, western and southwestern district during next 26 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Zhob was recorded at 01.0 degrees centigrade, 01.1 degrees centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.

Rainfall was recorded in some areas of Balochistan including Kalat 3 mm, Sibi, 2 mm and Barkhan 01 mm.

Recent Stories

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s d ..

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin ..

4 minutes ago
 China demands investigation into killing of Chines ..

China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ..

Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education ..

4 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take action against substandard ..

KP Govt decides to take action against substandard food

12 minutes ago
Interior Ministry submits report on cases against ..

Interior Ministry submits report on cases against Rauf Hasan

12 minutes ago
 Maintaining law & order situation top priority of ..

Maintaining law & order situation top priority of local administration: DC Ziara ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF

Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

58 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister for collaboration among relevant departme ..

Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather