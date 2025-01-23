Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM
The Met Office has forecast cold, dry weather for Balochistan, whereas, gust wind would prevail in central, western and southwestern district during next 26 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Met Office has forecast cold, dry weather for Balochistan, whereas, gust wind would prevail in central, western and southwestern district during next 26 hours.
The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Zhob was recorded at 01.0 degrees centigrade, 01.1 degrees centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.
Rainfall was recorded in some areas of Balochistan including Kalat 3 mm, Sibi, 2 mm and Barkhan 01 mm.
