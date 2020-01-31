Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.5 degree and -9 centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.