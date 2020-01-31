Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:49 PM
The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.5 degree and -9 centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.