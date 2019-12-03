Cold, dry weather forecast for central and southern parts of the country 03 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in central and southern parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Astore -09C, Gupis, Skardu -07C, Kalam, Bargot, Gilgit, Hunza -05C, Kalat -03C, Dir, Parachinar and Rawalakot -02C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.