Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

