Cold, dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.