Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) -:The local Met office forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.
Highest maximum temperature was 34 degree centigrade, whereas as lowest minimum-- 17 degree centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry and cold weather were forecast for rest of the region.