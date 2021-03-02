Cold, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) -:The local Met office forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature was 34 degree centigrade, whereas as lowest minimum-- 17 degree centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry and cold weather were forecast for rest of the region.