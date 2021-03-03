UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:23 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali admires Dale Steyn

4 minutes ago

17 MPA cast votes in Senate election in KP Assembl ..

3 minutes ago

Forty-Two Taliban Killed in Operations in Afghanis ..

4 minutes ago

Cypriot Church Urges Gov't to Prevent 'El Diablo' ..

4 minutes ago

BOI organizing CPEC's B2B Investment Conference to ..

4 minutes ago

Corona claims six more lives in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.