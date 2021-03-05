UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 17 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan has alrea ..

11 minutes ago

Pope Francis 'happy' to land in Iraq on historic v ..

2 minutes ago

Police reunite minor girl with family few hours af ..

2 minutes ago

FDA generates Rs 256 million revenue

2 minutes ago

Germany to compensate energy firms 2.4bn euros for ..

4 minutes ago

Pesco Mardan books 15 power pilferers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.