Cold, dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 17 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.