Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist/fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 14.4 degree centigrade and 5.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 72 per cent at 5 pm.